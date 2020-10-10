|
KEE, Murray Alan. Passed away on October 8th 2020, after a battle bravely fought from Melanoma. Aged 57 years. Beloved son of George and the late Doreen. Adored life partner of Fran. Amazing father of Nicola, Craig, Holly, Travis, Steph, Kimberley, Grant, Courtney, Ben and the Late Josh. The most awesome, wonderful Poppa of Max, Caleb, Luca, Isla, Jacob, Jayden, Lilah, Kyra, Summer, Beau, and Ruby "Life in the fast lane" A celebration of Murray's life will be held at the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-Tai Half Moon Bay, Auckland, on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 2-00pm. Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020