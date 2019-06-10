Home

Murlene Ruth SAKER

Murlene Ruth SAKER Notice
SAKER, Murlene Ruth. On 7 June 2019, at Rawhiti Estate Lifestyle Village, Remuera, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of Paul for 69 years. Adored mother of Andrea, Christine (Deceased) and Alison. Grandmother to Karen, Jennifer and Helen and great grandmother of Ashley, Olivia, George, Koby and Grace. A service to celebrate Murlene's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 13 June at 1.30pm. Very grateful thanks to all the wonderful staff at Rawhiti Retirement Village.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
