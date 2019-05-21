Home

TAYLOR, Muriel. Passed away on 17th May 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Loving mother of Belinda, Russell, Jeffrey, Vivienne, Rowena (deceased), Bill, Mitchell and their partners. Cherished Nana of 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Taylor Family, c/- P.O. Box 2, Maungatapere 0152.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
