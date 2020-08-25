|
|
|
HUNT, Muriel Stella. Passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2020, in Tauranga, aged 97 yrs. Dearly loved sister of Laurie, Murray and Lorna. (All deceased). Loved sister in law of Margaret and special aunt of Dean, Neil and Raewyn and their families. Muriel developed polio in the 1925 epidemic when she was only 2 years old. After many operations, she was able to walk with the aid of crutches. With courage and determination she travelled extensively, drove her car and played the violin in the Papakura Civic Orchestra. Muriel moved to Tauranga 9 years ago, residing at Bethlehem Views. The family would like to thank the staff for their dedicated and loving care. A service for Muriel will be held on Thursday 27 August 2020. Due to Covid restrictions if you wish to attend please phone Raewyn on 027-631-2727.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020