HARRIS, Muriel Grace. Unexpectedly on 16th April 2020, very peacefully without pain, our dearly loved mum passed away, aged 77 years. Much loved to all as a sister, mother, grandmother and treasured friend. We all hold onto wonderful and cherished memories of time spent with mum. Her smile, laughter and quirky collecting habits. As we all can appreciate mum's service and celebration of her life will be organised and date to be set in the near future. Please contact family for further details. We miss you dearly mum. Love Steven, Robin, Daryl, Karina, Donna and all our family members.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020