|
|
|
CHATFIELD, Muriel Frances. Passed away peacefully at Lansdowne Private Hospital, Howick on Wednesday 29th May 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved mum of Bill and Nicky, The late Valerie, Alan and Bev, Ann, Michelle and Alan and Graeme. Loved Gran to all her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Peacefully sleeping The Funeral Service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 2.00pm. The family wishes to thank the staff and carers at Lansdowne Private Hospital for their wonderful care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Read More