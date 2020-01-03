Home

Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 p.m.
St Luke's Anglican Church
Esplanade Te Kuiti
JUNO, Muriel Florence (nee Gray). Peacefully with her loving children at her side, at Hillview Home Te Kuiti, on 31st December 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Axel. Dearly loved and treasured mother of Ian and Karen, Allen and Anne, Heather, and Graeme. Adored and most loved nana to Becky and Sophie. A full celebration of Muriel's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Esplanade Te Kuiti, on Saturday 4th January at 3pm, followed by a private cremation. The Juno family wish to thank all the wonderful staff at Hillview Home who have cared and loved Muriel over the past four years. All communications to Juno Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
