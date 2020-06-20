Home

Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Taharoto Road
Takapuna
PHILIP, Muriel Dorothy. Died 18 June 2020 at Lady Allum Home Milford, aged 97. Wife of the late Stanley Craig Philip, loved mother and mother in law of Dennis and Gloria Manson, Susan Doutre, David and Diana Philip, Jocelyn Schwencke, Sarah Philip. Dearly loved Grandmother of 18 and Great Grandmother of 21. Thank you to the staff of Lady Allum Rest Home for their care. A service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Taharoto Road, Takapuna on Tuesday 23 June at 11am followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
