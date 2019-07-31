|
McCLENNAN, Muriel Constance. Passed away suddenly in Kerikeri on 28 June 2019, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and friend of Anne Corbett and Garth Craig, Margaret and the late Mike Thomas, and Graham McClennan and Kerry Miles, both deceased. Generous grandmother to Kate and Chris Elsmore, Luci and Luke Patterson and Matthew McClennan. Loved Great Grandma Muriel to Mia, Stella and Lily Elsmore and Thomas Patterson. A Private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service is to be held at 11:00am on Monday 5 August 2019 at the Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village, Kerikeri. All communication to P.O. Box 15, Paihia 0252.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019