Muriel Constance McCLENNAN

Muriel Constance McCLENNAN Notice
Mc CLENNAN, Muriel Constance. Passed away suddenly in Kerikeri on 28 June 2019, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and friend of Anne Corbett & Garth Craig, Margaret & the late Mike Thomas, and Graham McClennan & Kerry Miles, both deceased. Generous grandmother to Kate & Chris Elsmore, Luci & Luke Patterson and Matthew McClennan. Loved Great Grandma Muriel to Mia, Stella & Lily Elsmore and Thomas Patterson. A Private cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will take place in Kerikeri at a later date. Details to be advised. All communication c/- P.O. Box 15, Paihia 0252.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019
