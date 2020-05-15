Home

Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
BARR, Muriel. Passed away peacefully at home on May 13th 2020 in her 89th year. Much loved wife of her late husband John. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Trevor and Dianne (Australia), Gavin and Raewyn, Gordon and Carolyn, Delwyn, Bradley and Liz. Nana to Christina, Alex, Libby, Julie, Jeremey, Samantha, Laura, Stephanie, Joanna, Levi, Hayden, Ainsleigh, Jess, their partners, and her precious 11 great- grandchildren. Nana's special brand of humour and her deep personal faith were with her to the end. Special thanks to Sherryn and Lyn who looked after her so well over the past months, and to her precious daughter Delwyn who for many years has been her constant companion and carer. Following a private cremation a small family gathering will be held to celebrate Nana's life. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arohanui Hospice at www. arohanuihospice.org.nz Messages can be sent to Muriel's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2020
