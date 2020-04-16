|
TIAVA'ASUE'E, Mupopo Levaopolo Seupule. Passed away peacefully aged 73 on Sunday 12 April 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lagi, father to Lottie, Ruby (deceased), Patsy, Levaopolo Fagamoa, Mata'afa Siaki and Levaopolo Vaeluaga. Much loved grandfather and great- grandfather. Adored and respected brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Due to the current restrictions, a celebratory Memorial Service will be held at a later date when circumstances permit. Many thanks to all those who have reached out and also to Tipene Funeral Home Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020