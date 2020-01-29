Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:30 p.m.
John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Otara
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Muagututi'a Afamasaga George Viane Sosene MEREDITH

Muagututi'a Afamasaga George Viane Sosene MEREDITH Notice
MEREDITH, Muagututi'a Afamasaga George Viane Sosene. Passed away on 26th January at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by family, aged 77. Beloved youngest son of Muagututi'a Frank and Salumalo Meredith. Precious husband to Viva. Adored father to Frances, Salumalo, Lucianna, Natasha, George and Sosene. Family service will be held on Friday the 31st January at 6.30 pm at the John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Otara . Funeral service will be held at the above church on Saturday 1st February at 10.00 am All Communications to Salu on 021956983 Ia Manuia lau Malaga George Fa'amolemole lava taofi le malo.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
