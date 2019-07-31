Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Moyra MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moyra MARTIN

Add a Memory
Moyra MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, Moyra. Passed away suddenly at home on the 24th July 2019. Wife of the late Glenn, adored mother of Belinda, Philip and the late Penelope. Special friend and loved mother in law of Tony and Doris. Treasured Grandma of Amy, Brigette, Antony and David. A private family service was held at Moyra's request. For now, the bridge tables are folded, the cards packed away. So many, many memories of a life well lived. All communications to: PO Box 12259 Penrose, Auckland 1061.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moyra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.