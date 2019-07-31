|
MARTIN, Moyra. Passed away suddenly at home on the 24th July 2019. Wife of the late Glenn, adored mother of Belinda, Philip and the late Penelope. Special friend and loved mother in law of Tony and Doris. Treasured Grandma of Amy, Brigette, Antony and David. A private family service was held at Moyra's request. For now, the bridge tables are folded, the cards packed away. So many, many memories of a life well lived. All communications to: PO Box 12259 Penrose, Auckland 1061.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019