Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St George's Anglican Church
19 Ranfurly Road
Epsom
JOHNSTON, Moyra. Passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2020 at Elizabeth Knox, aged 85 years. Much loved wife of Paul. Beloved mother of Tiki, mother-in-law to Peter Miles. Grandmother of Huia and Felicity. Loving stepmother to Laurence and Jacob. A service for Moyra will be held at 1pm on Saturday 7th March at St George's Anglican Church, 19 Ranfurly Road, Epsom. Following a private cremation, Moyra will later be laid to rest at Ko Te Ra Matiti Marae. Moe mai ra. The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
