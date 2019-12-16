Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Moyra (Billie) BEARD

Moyra (Billie) BEARD Notice
BEARD, Moyra (Billie). Passed away peacefully on the 15th of December in her 99th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Norman, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Brian, and the late Lynne and the late Max. A treasured nana to Victoria, Paul, Nicola and Damian, and her seven great grandchildren. A huge thank you to all those who so wonderfully cared for her at Rosedale Village. She will be sadly missed. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 20th December at 10.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
