Moya (Annie Moyra) MONKS


1932 - 2020
Moya (Annie Moyra) MONKS Notice
MONKS, Moya (Annie Moyra). 1932 - 2020. Born in The Rhondda Valley, Wales on 19 March 1932 and passed away on 11 April 2020. Beloved daughter of Reg and Mary Edwards and younger sister to Gwynne. Our beloved and treasured M3 - Mum to daughters Belinda and Carola. Mamgu to grandchildren Heath, Alex, Joshua and Benjamin. Moya to Tom, Kerry and all who knew and loved her. Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Elmwood Village Hospital for their care and support. As per her wishes, Moya will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at a more suitable time in the future where family and friends can celebrate the life of such a special person.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
