LAMONI, Motusi. Passed away on 29 March 2020 peacefully at home, after a long battle fearlessly fought. Dearly loved wife of the late Segiali'i Luma, together again. Very dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Su'eala and the late Elama, Tufala and Leitutolu, Tufou and Timoteo, Sosene, Peti, Fa'afetai, Pisaina and Gene, Solomona, Maree & Natasha. Treasured Nana and Great-Nana. Beloved sister and Aunty. There will be no funeral service held and Mum will be laid to rest at Waikumete Cemetery. In our hearts forever. "Fa'amolemole taofi le malo".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020