BUCKLEY, Morrison James (Morry). On 1st June, 2020. Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loved father of Tracy, Haley and the late John, step dad to Terry, Gavin and Tracey. Grandad to Anthony, and Great Grandad to Prisha. A service for Morry will be held at The Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street, Tokoroa on Friday 5th June, 2020 at 11 am followed by an interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020