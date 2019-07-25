|
JOHNSTONE, Morris Roy. 27th Machine Gun Battalion (MG) NZ Army Regt. No. 285130. Past Deputy Principal at Papatoetoe Intermediate and Papatoetoe Central School. Passed away on Sunday 30th June 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Patricia Johnstone. Loved son of the late Gordon White Johnstone and Pleasance Alys Johnstone of Central Otago. Loved brother of the late Lloyd, Pleasance, Gordon (Owen) and Ida. Dearly loved father of Annette, Heather, Christine and Gordon, and loved grandpop to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special friend of June. A private service has been held. A memorial celebration of Morris' colourful life will be held on Saturday 27th July at the Papakura Masonic Lodge, 1 Duke Street, Papakura at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 25 to July 26, 2019