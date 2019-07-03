|
JOHNSTONE, Morris Roy. 27th Machine Gun Battalion (MG) NZ Army Regt. No. 285130 Past deputy principal at Papatoetoe Intermediate and Papatoetoe Central School. Passed away on Sunday 30th June 2019 at Middlemore Hospital in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Patricia Johnstone. Loved son of the late Gordon White Johnstone and Pleasance Alys Johnstone of Central Otago. Loved brother of the late Lloyd, Pleasance, Gordon (Owen) and Ida. Dearly loved father of Annette, Heather, Christine and Gordon, and loved grandpop to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special friend of June. A private service has been held. A memorial celebration of Morris's colourful life will be held on Saturday 27th July at the Papakura Masonic Lodge, 1 Duke Street, Papakura at 11.00am. A special thanks to those that cared for Morris during his final months. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019