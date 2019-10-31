|
|
|
BOWDEN, Morris Roy (Morrie). October 29 2019, passed away peacefully after a short illness. Loved husband of the late Colleen Lilian. Cherished father of Kerry, Pua, and Susan and Mark. Loved Grandpa of Casey, Ashlee, Nicola, and Courtney, and great grandpa to Cordel and Harlyn. Loved father-in-law to Julie and Graham. Forever etched in our hearts. A service to celebrate Morrie's life will be held on at Maraetai Community Hall, 12 Rewa Rd, Maraetai on Saturday 2nd November at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019