Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morris BOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Roy (Morrie) BOWDEN

Add a Memory
Morris Roy (Morrie) BOWDEN Notice
BOWDEN, Morris Roy (Morrie). October 29 2019, passed away peacefully after a short illness. Loved husband of the late Colleen Lilian. Cherished father of Kerry, Pua, and Susan and Mark. Loved Grandpa of Casey, Ashlee, Nicola, and Courtney, and great grandpa to Cordel and Harlyn. Loved father-in-law to Julie and Graham. Forever etched in our hearts. A service to celebrate Morrie's life will be held on at Maraetai Community Hall, 12 Rewa Rd, Maraetai on Saturday 2nd November at 3pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -