GEENTY, Morris Robert (Morrie). Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on August 18th 2019, in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, father and father-in- law to Sarah and Paul, Jim, Lizzy and Jared. Much loved grandpa to; Grace and Lucy; Piers and Ashling; Freddie and Quinn. Morrie was kind, generous and the best husband, dad and grandpa ever. We'll all miss him so much. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, on Thursday 22 August at 10am. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019