|
|
|
LUPTON, Morris Noel. Born February 14, 1924. Passed away on June 20, 2020. Regtl No: NZ431186. RNZAF. WWII. Flying Officer. 96years of age, Passed away peacefully. Loyal husbanf of Joan (deceased). Adored father of Maria, Grant and Deb, and Bob. Cherished Poppa of Chelsea and Hayley. Great Poppa of Daniel, Stefan and Sophie. Treasured Brother of Noeline (deceased), Jill, and Bryce. Loved and respected by all who met him, an officer and a true gentleman. Forever a Pilot, Morris has flown off into the wide blue youder to join the great formation in the sky. Arohanui. A private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020