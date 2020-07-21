|
SANDERSON, Morris Mervyn. CMT No. 337682. 4th January 1935 - 18 July 2020. Died peacefully at home with family. Husband of Christine for 60 good years. Father and father-in-law of Alan; Elizabeth (Liz) and David; John and Jeanette; Grant and Vinny. Gramps of Ryan, and Lyall; Zeke, Malina, and Taj; Emma and Kelsey; and partners. Great Gramps of Theodore and Wynnona. Special friend of Matt, Kat, Madison and Macy. Brother and brother-in-law of Thelma (deceased) and Mick (deceased); Noel and Toni; Brian (deceased) and Ngaire; Graham (deceased) and Lynnette. Friend of Joanne. A farewell service will be held at Ranfurly Hall, Kaipara Flats Road, Kaipara Flats on Friday, 24th July at 11:00 AM, followed by burial at Kaipara Flats Cemetery. Casual dress and gumboots to be worn. No flowers please. Donations to Warkworth / Wellsford Hospice, PO Box 517 Warkworth. Communications to 86 Falls Road Warkworth 0910
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020