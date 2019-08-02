Home

Morris Henry SCRUTON

Morris Henry SCRUTON Notice
SCRUTON, Morris Henry. Warrant Officer RNZAF U77229 21 October 1936 - 31 July 2019. Deeply loved husband of Helen Fowke. Father to Graham and April, Michael, Tracy and John, Pete and Liz, David and Desiree, Geoff and Kelli, Scott and Anne. Grandfather to 13. Great grandfather to 8. A service for Morris will be held at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Scott Rd, Te Kauwhata, Monday 5 August at 11 am, to be followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
