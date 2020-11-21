Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
57 Piako Road
Gordonton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris BARLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Brian BARLOW

Add a Memory
Morris Brian BARLOW Notice
BARLOW, Morris Brian. Passed away at home after a long and courageous health battle on 17th November, 2020 - aged 76. Cherished husband of the late Linda, and devoted father of Jenny and David Macdonald, Carolyn and the late Grant van Kampen, Graham and Rebecca Barlow. Much loved Grandad of Thomas and Megan, Nathan and Matthew Macdonald, Reuben and Luke van Kampen, Logan, Hannah and Katie Barlow. A funeral to celebrate Morris' life will be held in the garden that he loved at 57 Piako Road, Gordonton commencing 1.00 pm Friday 27th November. All welcome. Communication to the Barlow family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -