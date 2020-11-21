|
BARLOW, Morris Brian. Passed away at home after a long and courageous health battle on 17th November, 2020 - aged 76. Cherished husband of the late Linda, and devoted father of Jenny and David Macdonald, Carolyn and the late Grant van Kampen, Graham and Rebecca Barlow. Much loved Grandad of Thomas and Megan, Nathan and Matthew Macdonald, Reuben and Luke van Kampen, Logan, Hannah and Katie Barlow. A funeral to celebrate Morris' life will be held in the garden that he loved at 57 Piako Road, Gordonton commencing 1.00 pm Friday 27th November. All welcome. Communication to the Barlow family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020