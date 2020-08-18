|
TAYLOR, Morris Andrew. On 18 July 2020, passed peacefully at North Shore Hospital, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved and respected father and father-in-law of David, Andrew and Sarah and much loved grandfather of Florence, Bea, Harrison and Xavier. Loved brother-in-law of Jocelyn, and loved uncle of Michael, Julia, Valarie and James. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, Morris is now at peace in a safe place. Due to the current COVID-19 Level 3 restrictions, the funeral at All Saints Church on the 20th August has been cancelled and replaced by a private family service. If you would like to be considered for a link to the live webcasting of the service please contact Dil's Funeral Services on 09 415 8720. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand via their website (www.parkinsons.org.nz) would be appreciated. All communications to the Taylor family C/- The Poynton, 142 Shakespeare Road, Takapuna, Auckland 0622.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020