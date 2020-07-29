Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
More Obituaries for Morris TAYLOR
Morris Andrew TAYLOR

Morris Andrew TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Morris Andrew. On 18 July 2020, passed peacefully at North Shore Hospital, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved and respected father and father-in-law of David, Andrew and Sarah and much loved grandfather of Florence, Bea, Harrison and Xavier. Loved brother-in-law of Jocelyn, and loved uncle of Michael, Julia, Valarie and James. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, Morris is now at peace in a safe place. A service will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, 181 Hinemoa Street, Birkenhead, on Thursday 20 August at 10:30 am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand via their website (www.parkinsons.org.nz) would be appreciated. All communications to the Taylor family C/- The Poynton, 142 Shakespeare Road, Takapuna, Auckland 0622.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
