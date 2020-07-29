|
TAYLOR, Morris Andrew. On 18 July 2020, passed peacefully at North Shore Hospital, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved and respected father and father-in-law of David, Andrew and Sarah and much loved grandfather of Florence, Bea, Harrison and Xavier. Loved brother-in-law of Jocelyn, and loved uncle of Michael, Julia, Valarie and James. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, Morris is now at peace in a safe place. A service will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, 181 Hinemoa Street, Birkenhead, on Thursday 20 August at 10:30 am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand via their website (www.parkinsons.org.nz) would be appreciated. All communications to the Taylor family C/- The Poynton, 142 Shakespeare Road, Takapuna, Auckland 0622.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020