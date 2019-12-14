Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Rd
Meadowbank
Moreen Edna (James) WOODWARD

WOODWARD, Moreen Edna (nee James). Affectionately known as Peter, peacefully left us on 10 December, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoffrey. She will be greatly missed by her children and their partners, Simon, Sue, Jane, Ken, Sarah and Cameron. Also by her mokopuna Jessica, Eilis, Alex, Grace, Harry, Hamish, Greer and Angus. Family and friends will miss her mischievous sense of humour. She leaves us with many special memories. A celebration of her life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Tuesday 17th December at 3pm. All welcome



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
