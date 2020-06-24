|
|
|
HAWKINS, Morag Elizabeth (nee Campbell). Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, aged 75 years on the 27th March 2020 at Middlemore Hospital with her cherished husband by her side. Born in Kilwinning Scotland and happily married to John for 33 years. Dearly loved by David, Lisa, Rachel and Johnny, and her Scottish family Wilma, Morag and Duncan. Morag was the most beautiful kind and caring person who touched everyone who knew her. " May you rest in peace for ever" Miss you my love. You were everything to me and our spoilt Rory (dog). A Memorial Service to celebrate Morag's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Saturday the 27th of June 2020 at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to NZ Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P O Box 43221 Mangere, Auckland 2153.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020