BERRIDGE, Mora (nee Finlayson). Mora passed away at Cairnfield House, Whangarei on September 9th 2019; aged 92. Loved daughter of Bain and Madge, sister of Colin (deceased). Former wife of Hayward (deceased). Adored mother and mother in law of Raewyn and Peter Garelja, Peter (Lee) (deceased), and Lindsay. Cherished Nana Mora and Great Nana Mora of the Margan Boys and their Families; Leon, Amber, Layla and Sebastien, Shaun and Phillipa, Daniel, Lucy, Victoria and Grace. Step Nana of Domjan, and Kari. A service will be held for Mora at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Friday September 13th 2019 followed by private cremation. All communication to the 'Berridge Family C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019