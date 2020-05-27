|
PHILLIPS, Montgomery Reu (Monty). Born January 04, 1944. Passed away peacefully in the early hours on 25th May 2020 aged 76years. Adored son of the late John and Kath Phillips. Okahukura Taumarunui. Treasured and dearly loved Brother, Uncle and Friend. A Gental man loved and cared for by those at Briargate Dementia Care Glenfield. Monty will be cremated and returned to Karangaiti whanau urupa at a later date. All communications to Morri Phillips.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020