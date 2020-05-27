Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Montgomery PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Montgomery Reu (Monty) PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Montgomery Reu (Monty) PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS, Montgomery Reu (Monty). Born January 04, 1944. Passed away peacefully in the early hours on 25th May 2020 aged 76years. Adored son of the late John and Kath Phillips. Okahukura Taumarunui. Treasured and dearly loved Brother, Uncle and Friend. A Gental man loved and cared for by those at Briargate Dementia Care Glenfield. Monty will be cremated and returned to Karangaiti whanau urupa at a later date. All communications to Morri Phillips.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Montgomery's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -