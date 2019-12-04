 -->
Monica Ruth (Ruth) PETERS

Monica Ruth (Ruth) PETERS Notice
PETERS, Monica Ruth (Ruth). The death has occurred of Ruth, dearly loved wife of Don, much loved mother of Matthew and Catherine and proud grandmother of Carter. Sister of Mike (UK). She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends in the UK and the USA. In accordance with her wishes a private family service was held prior to cremation. Special thanks to Dr Fardon and also the staff at North Shore Hospital, Auckland Hospital, Hospice North Shore and Fairview Care for their care of Ruth over the last few years.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
