Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
407 Hillside Rd
Dunedin South , Otago
03-455 2128
Vigil
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Home Church
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart Home
295 Brockville Road
Dunedin
Monica Mildred McALEESE Notice
Mc ALEESE, Monica Mildred. Sister Mary Madeleine OP - Peacefully, in the loving care of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Sacred Heart Home, Dunedin, on November 8, 2020. "Dearly loved sister of the New Zealand Dominican Sisters" and loved daughter of the late John and Catherine McAleese. In the 71st year of her Religious Profession. Special thanks to the Little Sisters of the Poor and their dedicated staff for their compassionate care of Sister Madeleine. May she rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for our dear Madeleine on Thursday, 12 November at 10.30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Home, 295 Brockville Road, Dunedin. After light refreshments at Sacred Heart Home we will take Sister Madeleine to the Oamaru cemetery for burial with her sister Catherine Laboure. A Vigil liturgy will be held on Wednesday, 11 November, in the Sacred Heart Home Church at 7.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
