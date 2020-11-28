|
|
|
GRAHAM, Monica Mary Therese (Therese). Therese passed away peacefully, with her sister and best friend by her side, on Sunday 8th November 2020, at Mercy Hospice, Auckland. Dearly loved and treasured Mum of Xavier, Seby and Hannah; dearly beloved daughter of Nell and Nev; very much loved sister, sister-in-law and friend of Annie and Rob, John and Ruth, Mau and Andrew, Kevin and Mary, and very much loved aunt of Rachel, Anna and Michael. A requiem Mass in celebration of Therese's life will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 3 Lucia Glade, Meadowbank, Auckland 1072, at 11.00 a.m. on Saturday 12th December 2020. You were so courageous and fought so hard for so long, T; always setting little milestones along your journey. You were so tired towards the end and could hold on no longer. Your suffering is finally over. You will be forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers and we know your vibrant spirit will always be with us all. May you rest in peace, T, with all our beloved family members who have gone before you. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mercy Hospice or the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020