Davis Funeral Home
Monica Hilda PETTY

Monica Hilda PETTY Notice
PETTY, Monica Hilda. Passed away quietly at Pukekohe Hospital on the 24th October 2019 in her 92nd year, after battling cancer for the last few months. Beloved mother of Anthony and Laurie, mother-in-law of Eiko, and exceptionally proud and loving nana of Erica and Richard. Finally reunited with dad, rest peacefully mum. A service for Monica will be held on the Thursday the 31st October 2019 at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 21 Udys Road, Pakuranga at 10:30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
