Monica Evelyn GORDON

Monica Evelyn GORDON Notice
GORDON, Monica Evelyn. On 2nd August at Takanini lodge. Wife of George, loved mother and mother in law of Charmaine and Ralph McKenzie. Grandmother of Larissa (deceased) and John. Great Grandmother of Ethan. Stepmother of Jim (deceased), Bruce and Gerald Plested, Julie Malone and Trevor Gordon. According with Monica's wishes a cremation has taken place. Rest in peace. Communication to McKenzie, Villa 175 / 49 Pararekau Rd, Karaka, RD1, Papakura, 2580
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
