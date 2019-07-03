|
GOSDEN, Monica Elliott (nee Clarke). On Monday 1st July 2019, peacefully in Whakatane Hospital, after a short illness, aged 94. Loved wife of the late Des, Bill Ward and Walter Clarke. Loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Sharon, Paul, Steve and Cindy, and Mike and Ruth. Cherished nana to her 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Sadly missed by the families of Des Gosden and Bill Ward. Rosary for Monica will be recited at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 4th July at 7pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above Church on Friday 5th July at 11am followed by burial in the Returned Services section of Hillcrest Cemetery, Ohope Road, Whakatane. Communications please to the Gosden Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019