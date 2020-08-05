Home

John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
DEE, Monica. Much loved companion to the late Jessie Sherrard. Cousin, aunty, friend, confidant to the Sherrard and Pitcaithly families. We will dearly miss her love, inspiration, wisdom and encouragement. Messages may be addressed to the Dee family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mvdee0208 A Celebration of Monica's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch on Friday, August 7, at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
