DAVIS, Monica Ashley (Mon). On August 26, 2018 - Born April 24, 1989. It is a year since our beautiful girl passed away. Time has done nothing to ease our pain. Adored daughter of Robert and Sheena. Much loved sister of Jacelyn and Brody. Aunty to Rylee, Max and Charlie. Friend to so many. We will love you as long as the sun burns in the sky As long as the Moon shines its light Into the dark night Until the raging blue oceans become calm and dry We will love you until the end of time. Miss you desperately, Mum and Dad
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019