|
|
|
GLOVER, Monica Anne (nee Harris). On October 20, 2019, peacefully at Jack Inglis Hospital, Motueka, Nelson, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Ron. Loved mother of Julian, Mark, Stephen, and the late Matthew. Beloved grandmama of her 10 grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Monica Glover, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042 or via [email protected] .nz "Sadly Missed and Forever Loved" At Monica's request a private cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019