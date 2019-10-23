Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monica GLOVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Anne (Harris) GLOVER

Add a Memory
Monica Anne (Harris) GLOVER Notice
GLOVER, Monica Anne (nee Harris). On October 20, 2019, peacefully at Jack Inglis Hospital, Motueka, Nelson, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Ron. Loved mother of Julian, Mark, Stephen, and the late Matthew. Beloved grandmama of her 10 grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Monica Glover, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042 or via [email protected] .nz "Sadly Missed and Forever Loved" At Monica's request a private cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.