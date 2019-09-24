Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monica ARNOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Alison ARNOLD

Add a Memory
Monica Alison ARNOLD Notice
ARNOLD, Monica Alison. Passed away peacefully on 22nd September 2019; aged 94 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Howard. Loving mother of Lois and Murray, Jocelyn and Bruce, Rusty and Rose, Valerie and Emmett. Grandmother of 13 and great- grandmother of 8. Loving wife of the late Allen, for 10 happy years. Aunty to his four children and their families. Loved and treasured by all her family. A service for Monica will be held at the Christian Family Centre, 14 Belgium Road, Pukekohe, on Thursday 26th September at 1:30pm. "Absent from the body, Present with the Lord".



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.