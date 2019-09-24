|
|
|
ARNOLD, Monica Alison. Passed away peacefully on 22nd September 2019; aged 94 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Howard. Loving mother of Lois and Murray, Jocelyn and Bruce, Rusty and Rose, Valerie and Emmett. Grandmother of 13 and great- grandmother of 8. Loving wife of the late Allen, for 10 happy years. Aunty to his four children and their families. Loved and treasured by all her family. A service for Monica will be held at the Christian Family Centre, 14 Belgium Road, Pukekohe, on Thursday 26th September at 1:30pm. "Absent from the body, Present with the Lord".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019