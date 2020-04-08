|
WILSON, Mona Mako. Born 16th July 1951 at Rangiriri, passed quietly at home in the embrace of whānau, on 4th April 2020. Rest in peace My Love My Mum, Ma, Mother My Nan, Nanny, Great Grandmother My Sister My Mother In law My Sister In law My Aunt, Aunty My Friend My Companion Mona loved us all. You will be missed dearly with an aching heart, hugs and kisses for eternity. You have flown to the heavens above. Kua rere atu rā koe ki ngā rangi i runga. Due to Current restrictions, a private cremation will be held on Thursday 9 April 2020. A future remembrance service, unveiling and celebration of Mona's life will be held on a date and time to be advised, approximately 1 year from now.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020