Mona Eunice COOPER Notice
COOPER, Mona Eunice. Passed away peacefully on 3rd August 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Nuel Binion Cooper. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Les and Ana, Murray and Patricia, the late Brian and Irene, Lindsay and Richelle, and Susan and Kevin Rayworth. Adored Sister-in-law, loved Aunty, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Mona will be sadly missed by all her cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to all at the Summerset Care Suites, Warkworth for their loving care of Mona. A service to celebrate Mona's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 7th August at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
