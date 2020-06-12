Home

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Heliers Presbyterian Church
100 St Heliers Bay Road
St Heliers
Mona Constance (Molesworth) MCKINNON

Mona Constance (Molesworth) MCKINNON Notice
MCKINNON, Mona Constance (nee Molesworth). Passed peacefully on 10th June 2020, aged 102 at St Andrews, Glendowie. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Susan, Margaret, Ian and Judith, and mother-in-law of Mike, Jennifer, Rob and the late Denis. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Elizabeth; David, Becky, Amelia and Nora; Kelly and Ben; Andrew, Fiona and Emily; Chris, Shauna and family; Alistair, Nina and Leo; Michael, Leia, Caleb and Jacob; William and James. A service celebrating Mona's life will be held at St Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 St Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers on Saturday 13th June at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020
