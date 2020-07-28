|
|
|
BRUCE, Molly Patricia. On Sunday 26 July, peacefully at Lexham Park Resthome, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Loved mother and mother in law of Joann and Graeme Taylor, Chris and Shiree and Michael and Kim. Loved and loving Granny of Campbell and Chloe, Timothy and Matthew Taylor; Jonathan and Katie, Daniel, Kurtis and Evelyn and Hamish; and Reon. Loving Great Granny to Mila and Koda. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrinsville at 1.00 pm on Wednesday 29th July, followed by burial at the Piako Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Bruce family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020