Molly McGOWAN

Molly McGOWAN Notice
McGOWAN, Molly. Passed peacefully on 2 April 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ron (deceased) for 70 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Raewyn and David Clarkin, Judy and Doug Rountree, Christine McGowan and Tom, and Des and Gaynor McGowan. Loved daughter of the late Stan and Maude Dorset. Super special Nana to her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, with another little one on the way. "A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.  God Bless you, mum.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
