EDWARDS, Molly Marewa. Sadly our precious mother Molly Marewa (nee Collier) Edwards passed away peacefully at the Avonlea Rest Home Taumarunui on 25th February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neil Joseph Ngakuru Edwards, loving mother, Nan, Nanny Kui of Hutia, Neil, Waina, David, Christopher, Michael (Pinto- deceased), Michelle and Damian. Loved by her mokopuna and many great grandchildren. Molly will lie in state at Kauriki Marae, Ngapuke from 26th February 2020. Communications to N Edwards 11 Campbell Street, Taumarunui Ph 0274-432-650. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020