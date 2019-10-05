Home

SHANLEY, Molly Lorraine (nee Moses). On October 14, 2018. Born October 12, 1931. "Dance life's dance, sometimes in step, sometimes losing the rhythm, but never forgetting the music". In loving memory of our Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma who passed away last year aged 87 and two days. Where has the year gone? You achieved so much in your life with Dad and all your good friends around the district. Your personal values and examples of commitment, comradeship and community will continue to guide us. We miss your wonderful baking and the ease with which you supported everyone around you. You endured your final year with determination and dignity and it was our privilege to support you to the end. Dance well with Dad. Your lasting love and memory will be in our hearts forever. The Shanley family. Unveiling 1.30pm 12 October 2019 Te Aroha Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
